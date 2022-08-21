Ex-BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja reacts to 'Ab tak humne 5 maare hain' viral video

New Delhi: Former BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja's purported video in which he admits to his supporters having 'lynched' people in the past has gone viral on social media. When questioned about the controversial video Ahuja has said that people found guilty of cow smuggling should be caught. He said, if they try to escape, they must be beaten and handed over to the cops. However, he mentioned that he won't take the law into his hands.

Contrastingly, in the previous video, Ahuja had said, "We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone. I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail."

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday shared on Twitter a purported video clip of BJP's former MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, who is allegedly seen admitting his supporters have so far "lynched five people".

The BJP leader is seen making the comment while interrupting a speaker, who was urging a group of people to launch an agitation against the lynching of 45-year-old Chiranjilal Saini. Saini was allegedly lynched by members of the Mev Muslim community on Sunday morning in Govindgarh town on suspicion of tractor theft. He died during treatment at Jaipur's state-run SMS Hospital on Monday.

(With agency inputs)