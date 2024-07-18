Experiencing the Realness of India japanese Tourist on travelling to India

There are many traveller freaks who just love exploring new places. Tapi is one of them. She is a Japanese tourist. Who visited India and further shared the experience. While sharing the experience on her instagram she mentioned about self awareness. She initially shared that India is a chaotic country but the pre forged opinions about India really twisted . When she visited and lived in india.

Tapi’s Experience:-

Tapi shared that she witnessed that there are many stereotypes around India but when she travelled her experience was different. The realness and emotions are the best part. While being on this journey she was able to find her own self. She understood the values about emotions and being expressive about it. She added that she was able to be more expressive here showing the sadness,joy and anger. She watched Indian culture very closely.

How Travelling Affects us?

Travelling is not just bound to visit a place. It is a journey . Which makes you learn new things about the culture and people. The most amazing part of travelling is experiencing different energies around you. Trying new things at a new place is normal but experiencing the real you is interesting.

Learning when you travel you learn about yourself. How you react in different situations and ability to handle the challenges. There are many floods in our own identity and travelling brings out all. You might learn to appreciate a slower pace of life, the importance of community, or a new way of approaching a problem. All these experiences chip away at any preconceived notions you might have, making you more open-minded and understanding. You meet people with unique perspectives, and seeing the world through their eyes broadens your own.