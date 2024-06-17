Explained: Can EVMs Be Unlocked Using OTP Received On Smartphone?

Two weeks after the Lok Sabha Election results were announced, the EVM debate is back in the news. Reports claimed that a mobile phone belonging to a data operator at the centre was found in the possession of an aide of Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar, the winning candidate. This led to allegations of EVM manipulation. Waikar won against Kirtikar by just 48 votes, the narrowest margin in the country. Some reports claimed that the OTP for unlocking the EVM was received on the smartphone.

The Mumbai North West Returning Officer Vandana Suryavanshi said the phone only had access to the Election Commission’s ENCORE application system. The ENCORE system is a comprehensive application designed for returning officers. It facilitates the digitization of votes polled, the round-wise tabulation of data, and the generation of various statutory reports during the counting process.

Now the question is- can EVMs be unlocked using OTP?

The answer to this is negative. EVMs are standalone devices and are not connected to any external device like WiFi, Smartphones, any network or computers. Electronic Voting Machines are neither connected to any internet source nor to any computers.

What Is EVM?

EVM has three components - Ballot units, control units and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPT). Together, these machines make a system which allows voters to vote and verify if their votes have been cast correctly. These units are joined together by a cable.

What Is A Ballot Unit?

The ballot unit is a device on which political parties/candidates' symbols are pasted beside the button. An elector presses the button adjoining his/her choice of candidates to cast his/her votes. The ballot unit and VVPAT are kept in the voting compartment for the voters to use and verify.

What Is A Control Unit?

In simple language, it's the control unit that enables the Ballot Unit to accept votes from the voter and stores the votes cast. The control unit also sends a signal to VVPAT to print the symbol for whose button is pressed on the ballot unit. The control unit remains with the presiding officer at the booth.

What Is VVPAT?

The VVPAT is nothing but just a printer with 4 MB flash memory in which poll symbols are stored in an image format to allow printing of the symbols when a vote is cast. The ECI has informed the court that even the EVM maker doesn't know which button will be assigned to which political party or candidate. Even the machines are randomly selected for sending to different booths. The ECI also told the court that the voting machines run on firmware and the program cannot be changed.