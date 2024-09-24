Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2797595https://zeenews.india.com/india/exposed-how-waqf-board-captured-prime-land-in-bhopal-and-built-shopping-complex-within-days-2797595.html
NewsIndia
WAQF BOARD

Exposed: How Waqf Board Captured Prime Land In Bhopal And Built Shopping Complex Within Days

In today's DNA, Zee News uncovered a series of shocking revelations about the Waqf Board's controversial land claims, raising serious concerns about its alleged encroachment on historical and government properties. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 12:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Exposed: How Waqf Board Captured Prime Land In Bhopal And Built Shopping Complex Within Days

Amid the debate over the Waqf amendment bill, Zee News has launched a campaign against the lofty claims of the Waqf Board, through which we are revealing the ground reality of Waqf's illegal claims over Hindu and public properties in our DNA segment. Today, we will show you how the Waqf Board has also staked its claim over historical heritage sites, many of which predate the existence of Islam.

In today;s DNA report, you will see an exclusive copy of a document from the Delhi Waqf Board, in which it claims ownership of 156 properties in Delhi that are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), alleging that the ASI has illegally occupied these properties.

At serial number 90 of this document, the Delhi Waqf Board claims that the world heritage site, Humayun's Tomb, is its private property, even though this historical monument is protected by the ASI.

Watch Full DNA Report Here

Additionally, at serial number 122, the Waqf Board claims ownership of the Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque within the Qutub Minar complex. Not only that, but the Waqf Board also claims the ancient Ashoka Pillar in the Qutub Minar complex as its property.

Now, let’s show you another case involving the Waqf. This massive building is the Waqf Complex, constructed on government land that the Waqf encroached upon. However, the Tehsildar Court in Bhopal has taken strict action against the Waqf in this matter. The court’s order clearly states that the Waqf encroached upon 27,000 square feet of government land in the heart of the city and carried out illegal construction. The land alone is worth over ?30 crore.

The court has now ordered that the Waqf Board must pay 20% more than the current market value of the government land on which it built. Additionally, the Waqf Board must bear the cost of demolishing the illegal construction on the government land.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict