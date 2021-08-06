Facing threat of third COVID wave, India is still planning a booster shot!

New Delhi: With many countries completing the vaccination of the majority of their population, the development and supply of booster COVID-19 doses has begun as more dangerous variants of the virus threaten to prolong the global pandemic.

Apart from Israel, where booster shots have already become available to those fully vaccinated, Germany, France and UK have stated that they might begin supplying booster shots to the public.

India has a long way to go as less than 8 per cent of the population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data provided by the Union Health Ministry.

According to a report by the New Indian Express, Samiran Panda, chief epidemiologist with the ICMR and member of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID said that there is insufficient data to suggest a booster is needed for those who are fully vaccinated.

Many people still want the government to explore the possibility of booster doses, mainly for healthcare workers who were the first to be vaccinated and are still fighting on the frontlines.

The WHO recently called for a "moratorium" on booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine until at least the end of September, noting with concern the disparity in vaccination levels in low and high-income countries.

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva that while high-income countries have now administered almost 100 doses for every 100 people, low-income countries have only been able to administer 1.5 doses for every 100 people, due to lack of supply.

"We need an urgent reversal, from the majority of vaccines going to high-income countries, to the majority going to low-income countries," he said.

"Accordingly, WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September, to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated," the WHO chief said.

WHO urged 'everyone with influence' - Olympic athletes, investors, business leaders, faith leaders, and every individual in their own family and community - to support its call for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September.

(With inputs from news agencies)

