Faridabad DCP

Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver.

New Delhi: Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Faridabad's Police Lines, Sector 30, in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Though the reason behind the officer taking this extreme step is not clear, it is being said that he has been under a lot of stress in the last few days.

Kapoor allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver.

The Faridabad Police has launched investigation into the matter and further details are awaited.

Faridabad DCPDeputy Commissioner of PoliceVikram Kapoor
