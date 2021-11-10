हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farmers protest

Farmer linked to BKU Sidhupur faction allegedly dies by suicide at Kundli-Singhu Border

The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh and is said to be a resident of Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib. 

Farmer linked to BKU Sidhupur faction allegedly dies by suicide at Kundli-Singhu Border
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers' protests against the Centre's three farm laws, a body was found hanging at the Kundli-Singhu Border in Haryana's Sonepat district on Wednesday (November 10, 2021). The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh and is said to be a resident of Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib. 

He has also been linked to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Sidhupur faction which is headed by Jagjit Singh Dalewal.

As per initial reports, the Kundli police station has sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem. 

Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday has said that the farmers' protest will be intensified in the Purvanchal region, which comprises parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Bihar.

He also stated that a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' will be held in Lucknow on November 22, four days ahead of the anti-farm law protest at Delhi borders completing one year.

The BKU is part of the farmers collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the campaign, particularly the demonstrations at Delhi's three border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 2020.

Thousands of farmers have been demanding the three laws to be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops. They claim that they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations. The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogues with the farmers, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farmers protestFarmer protestsBKUKundli-Singhu BorderHaryana
Next
Story

Pre-wedding shoot turns into nightmare! Couple gets stuck in waterfalls in Rajasthan for hours

Must Watch

PT3M47S

Kanpur records 106 cases of Zika virus