Farmer linked to BKU Sidhupur faction allegedly dies by suicide at Kundli-Singhu Border

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers' protests against the Centre's three farm laws, a body was found hanging at the Kundli-Singhu Border in Haryana's Sonepat district on Wednesday (November 10, 2021). The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh and is said to be a resident of Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib.

He has also been linked to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Sidhupur faction which is headed by Jagjit Singh Dalewal.

As per initial reports, the Kundli police station has sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday has said that the farmers' protest will be intensified in the Purvanchal region, which comprises parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Bihar.

He also stated that a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' will be held in Lucknow on November 22, four days ahead of the anti-farm law protest at Delhi borders completing one year.

The BKU is part of the farmers collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the campaign, particularly the demonstrations at Delhi's three border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 2020.

Thousands of farmers have been demanding the three laws to be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops. They claim that they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations. The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogues with the farmers, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV