Farmers' protests: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava reviews situation at borders

New Delhi: Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava reviewed the law and order situation and arrangements at the Delhi borders in connection with the Farmers' Agitation. The CP took stock of the current situation and made plans to prevent further criminal activity on Saturday (February 13).

Earlier in the day, farmers’ unions demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the violence that took place on January 26 during the tractor rally.

Kuldeep Singh, a member of Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) legal cell, said that a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court should probe the incidents to unravel the 'conspiracy' behind the January 26 violence and the alleged 'false cases' against the farmers.

Several farmers that took part in the parade are missing and some farmer leaders pointed out that 16 attendees are still untraceable.

A press release by the Delhi Police revealed that in order to reduce the crime, CP Shrivastava is taking steps against criminals involved in burglary, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, Excise Act and Gambling cases.

Besides reviewing the law and order situation on the border, Shrivastava also awarded the team that cracked a recent jewellery store theft case.

