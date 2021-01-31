Farmers' protests: Want our people to be released, there won't be any agreement under pressure, says Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi: Rakesh Tikait, National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) , demanded on Sunday (January 31) that the Centre should release his people and asserted that there will be no agreement “under pressure”.

“There won't be any agreement under pressure. We will hold discussions on the issue, Prime Minister is ours also, we are thankful for his initiative, we will respect it. We want our people to be released,” Rakesh Tikait was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Naresh Tikait, brother of Rakesh, asserted that the government should "release our men and prepare an environment conducive for talks". "A respectful solution should be reached. We will never agree to anything under pressure," he told news agency PTI.

BKU leader Naresh Tikait further stated that the farmers will honour the dignity of the Prime Minister but also ensure that the self-respect of farmers is protected.

"We will honour and respect the dignity of prime minister. Farmers don't want that the government or Parliament bows down to them," Tikait said.

"We will also ensure that the self-respect of farmers is protected. A middle way should be found. Talks should be held," he added.

Addressing the violence that occured at the Red Fort on the Republic Day, Tikait alleged that it was a conspiracy. "The violence on January 26 was part of a conspiracy. The Tricolor is over and above everything. We will never let anyone disrespect it. It will not be tolerated."

During the tractor rally on the Republic Day, some protesting farmers entered the premises of the Red Fort, planted a religious flag on an empty mast and clashed with the Police.

Earlier on Sunday, referring to the events at the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26 (Republic Day), Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2021’s first Mann ki Baat said, “India was saddened by insult to tricolour on Republic Day.”

On Saturday, at an all-party meeting, the Prime Minister had assured that the government’s offer to suspend the new farm laws for up to 18 months still stands and that the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is just a phone call away to discuss issues with the farmer unions.

