Farmers' protests: Won't let govt sit in peace till demands met, says Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said the farmers won't let the Centre sit in peace till their demands are met.

While addressing a farmers' 'Mahapanchayat' at Indri grain market in the district, Tikait said the 40 leaders spearheading the agitation against the Centre's farm laws will tour the country to build support for the stir.

Demanding the repeal of the laws, Tikait said, "Till the time the government does not decide in our favour, talks to the committee (spearheading the agitation) and does not agree to the demands, we won't let it sit in peace."

He reiterated that the Centre's farm laws “will finish the public distribution system.”

The laws will not only impact farmers but also small traders, daily wagers and other sections.

Questioning the government's intention behind bringing the laws, Tikait said, "Godowns were built first and the laws came later. Don't farmers know these laws are in favour of big corporates? Business on hunger will not be allowed in this country."

He asserted that Singhu border protest site will remain central to the ongoing farmers' stir and not the Ghazipur border.

The BKU leader from Uttar Pradesh has been camping at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for over two months against the contentious agri laws passed in Parliament in September.

Without naming anyone, he said, "They are repeatedly saying Ghazipur border will be the office (main protest site) instead of Singhu border. But I said the government or any official should not be under any false impression, we will neither change the 'manch' nor the 'Panch'."

"Whatever decisions are taken by the committee are acceptable to all. Farmers of the country stand behind it," he said, adding they will keep raising issues of farmers and fight for their rights.

Apart from Tikait, farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal and Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni were also present on the occasion.