'Feel sad and unhappy as Maharashtra Governor': Bhagat Singh Koshyari post Shivaji remark row

Mumbai: Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, has expressed his unhappiness in his role as Governor and his desire for the government to create a "Ministry of Pilgrimage" similar to the Ministry of Tourism. During an event for the Jain community, Koshyari stated that he feels sad and unhappy as Governor, but finds joy and peace when he meets with spiritual leaders. As quoted by the news agency ANI, he said, "I feel sad, not happy." But he stated, "when I meet spiritual leaders, it elevates my mind and brings joy and peace."

He requested the govt to form 'Ministry of Pilgrimage'

Koshyari went on to request that the government consider establishing a "Ministry of Pilgrimage" to promote and support the pilgrimage industry. He said, "I request the government to form a pilgrimage ministry like the 'Ministry of Tourism' because pilgrimage has its own dignity." The Governor did not elaborate on the reasons for his unhappiness in his role as Governor.

Koshyari has courted several controversies during his tenure. Recently, he was criticized by the state government for saying that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is considered a hero from the past, and in the present, the state may consider figures such as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari as their heroes.

The "Holy Jain Pilgrimage Darshan Circuit" was inaugurated at the Raj Bhavan by the State Tourism Department during the event. The Tourism Minister and a member of the Vaishnodevi Temple board were also in attendance. The inauguration of the pilgrimage circuit was intended to promote the Jain community's spiritual and cultural heritage, as well as boost tourism in the region.