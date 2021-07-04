Few MLAs unhappy with Pushkar Singh Dhami as new Uttarakhand CM, BJP denies rift

Dehradun: Some BJP leaders are reportedly upset with the party high command, apart from Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bishan Singh Chuphal, other MLAs are also allegedly angry with the party leadership and may approach with their grievances, according to BJP sources.

While talking to Zee Media, BJP leader Bishan Singh Chuphal denied his displeasure at the choice of Pushkar Singh Dhami as Chief Minister though, he admitted that a he had a word with Harak Singh Rawat and Satpal Maharaj on the matter.

"Everyone can sit together and talk. They can make the state leadership aware of their grievances. I am ready to take the oath if the call comes," he said. However, Bishan Singh Chuphal denies any kind of resentment.

The disgruntled MLAs are likely to meet with the state party president Madan Kaushik over the issue.

Reportedly Chief Minister elect Pushkar Dhami and BJP state in-charge Dushyant Gautam called called Bishan Singh Chuphal.

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader and MP Ajay Bhatt has categorically denied any resentment among party leaders. He said that whatever decision the party leadership has taken is accepted by all.

Dhami, a two-time MLA from Khatima, was unanimously elected as its leader by the Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party on Saturday. He will become the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Dhami will take oath as the chief minister on Sunday. He will be the third CM in almost four months.

Notably, Assembly polls to the 70-member House in the hill state is scheduled for early next year.

