FIFA World Cup semi-finals: Eateries to remain open in Bengaluru until 3:30 am on THESE days

Bengaluru: FIFA fever is at its peak as FIFA World cup 2022 semi-finals are set to begin soon. To add to FIFA fever, Bengaluru police have allowed eateries to remain open until 3:30 am on the match days. Usually, cafes are allowed to stay open until 1 am, but on December 14 and 15, when semi-finals are set to happen, the cafes are allowed to remain open until 3:30 am. In a circular dated Tuesday, December 13, Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy stated that the timings will be extended from the usual 1 am to 3:30 am on Wednesday and Thursday. Further, clubs, hotels, pubs, and bars will be allowed to serve alcohol for an extended time, under the Karnataka Excise Act.

But, this extension does not apply to establishments located near the Kempegowda International Airport, railway, and bus stations. Also, it is to be noted that any eateries found open between 3:30 am and 6 am on Wednesday and Thursday (December 14-15) will face strict repercussions.

The circular was issued following representations from members of the federation of clubs, as per media reports. The police will be monitoring eateries during this time to prevent unwarranted situations, The Hindu reported. The request comes from the Federation of Clubs, Karnataka, ahead of the semi-final face off between Argentina and Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Though timings have been extended for FIFA World Cup semi-finals, there is no news for extension in timings for finals. No circular or any notice has been circulated regarding the extension of timings on FIFA finals 2022 which will begin at 8:30 pm on December 18.