हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
fire alert

Fire at plastic factory in Ahmedabad, 46 fire tenders pressed into service

46 fire-tenders immediately rushed to the location of the incident. Fire fighting operations are currently underway.

Fire at plastic factory in Ahmedabad, 46 fire tenders pressed into service
Picture credit: ANI

Ahmedabad: A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Vatva in Gujarat on Friday (March 19) evening.

46 fire-tenders immediately rushed to the location of the incident. Fire fighting operations are currently underway, there have been no casualties reported yet.

Speculations suggest the cause of the fire was a blast in the Ethyl chemical container. Authorities will look into the matter and confirm the cause of the fire once it has been doused.

This is a developing story.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
fire alertGujarat factory blastplastic factory fireAhmedabad
Next
Story

Delhi's COVID-19 surge continues with 716 new cases in past 24 hours

Must Watch

PT31M3S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, March 19, 2021