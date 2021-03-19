Fire at plastic factory in Ahmedabad, 46 fire tenders pressed into service

Ahmedabad: A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Vatva in Gujarat on Friday (March 19) evening.
46 fire-tenders immediately rushed to the location of the incident. Fire fighting operations are currently underway, there have been no casualties reported yet.
Speculations suggest the cause of the fire was a blast in the Ethyl chemical container. Authorities will look into the matter and confirm the cause of the fire once it has been doused.
This is a developing story.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.