Fire at plastic factory in Ahmedabad, 46 fire tenders pressed into service

Ahmedabad: A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Vatva in Gujarat on Friday (March 19) evening.

46 fire-tenders immediately rushed to the location of the incident. Fire fighting operations are currently underway, there have been no casualties reported yet.

Speculations suggest the cause of the fire was a blast in the Ethyl chemical container. Authorities will look into the matter and confirm the cause of the fire once it has been doused.

This is a developing story.