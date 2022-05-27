Fire breaks out at 2 Delhi hospitals, fire tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi: The national capital on Friday (May 27, 2022) reported two fire incidents, one at the Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi and another at Makkar Multispeciality Hospital in the eastern parts of the city. According to the officials, no casualty was reported in both the incidents and the blaze has been brought under control.

The officials informed that four fire tenders were rushed to Makkar Multispeciality Hospital in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar after a fire on the terrace of the facility was reported at 8.10 am.

Delhi | Fire breaks out in a hospital near Guru Angad Nagar East, five fire engines rushed to the spot. Fire is under control now says, Fire Department. — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Whereas, at Safdarjung Hospital, a fire was reported at 8.45 am. Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control, the officials said. The stabiliser of an elevator had caught fire on the second floor of the building, the fire department said.