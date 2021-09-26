हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fire

Fire breaks out at godown in New Delhi's Dabri, no casualties reported

The Divisional Officer said that no casualties have so far been reported, adding that the fire service officials will conduct searches after dousing the fire completely.

Fire breaks out at godown in New Delhi&#039;s Dabri, no casualties reported
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a cardboard godown in New Delhi on Saturday night (September 25, 2021). The cardboard godown is located in the Dabri area of the national capital. As many as 14 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

The Divisional Officer of Delhi Fire Service, MK Chattopadhyay, while speaking to the media, said, "We received a call about the fire at 7:20 PM today. The fire is now under control. Fourteen tenders are present at this site."

The Divisional Officer added that no casualties have so far been reported, however, the fire service officials will conduct searches after dousing the fire completely. 

(With ANI inputs)

