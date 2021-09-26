Fire breaks out at godown in New Delhi's Dabri, no casualties reported

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a cardboard godown in New Delhi on Saturday night (September 25, 2021). The cardboard godown is located in the Dabri area of the national capital. As many as 14 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

The Divisional Officer of Delhi Fire Service, MK Chattopadhyay, while speaking to the media, said, "We received a call about the fire at 7:20 PM today. The fire is now under control. Fourteen tenders are present at this site."

#UPDATE | Fire that broke out at a cardboard godown in the Dabri area is under control. There are 14 fire tenders are present here. No casualty reported so far. We will conduct searches after dousing fire completely: MK Chattopadhyay, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/R4LuC2q8wj — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

The Divisional Officer added that no casualties have so far been reported, however, the fire service officials will conduct searches after dousing the fire completely.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV