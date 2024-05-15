First 14 People Become Indian Citizens Under CAA, Granted Citizenship Certificates

New Delhi: The first set of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were issued to 14 people here on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the process of granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over the certificates to the 14 people after their applications were processed online through a designated portal.

The CAA, enacted in December 2019, grants Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians.

The president approved the CAA after it was enacted, but the regulations granting Indian citizenship weren't released until March 11 of this year—more than four years later.