Road accident

Five killed, four injured in Haryana's Sirsa in gas tanker-MUV collision

The victims belonged to Budhlada in Punjab's Mansa and were going to attend a "Satsang" at the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa. 

Five killed, four injured in Haryana&#039;s Sirsa in gas tanker-MUV collision

Chandigarh: Five people were killed and four injured when a gas tanker collided with a multi-utility vehicle in Haryana's Sirsa district on Sunday (March 8, 2020) morning, police said. 

The victims were travelling in a MUV when the accident took place near Panihari village, a police official from the Sirsa Sadar police station said over the phone. 

He said the victims belonged to Budhlada in Punjab's Mansa and were going to attend a "Satsang" at the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa. 

The injured had been hospitalised, he said.

(Further details awaited)

