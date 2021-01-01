हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yamuna Expressway

Five killed, three injured in two road accidents at Yamuna Expressway

Two seperate road accidents at Yamuna Expressway on Friday left five people dead.  

Five killed, three injured in two road accidents at Yamuna Expressway

Mathura: Atleast five people were killed, three injured in two road accidents at Yamuna Expressway on Friday (January 1, 2021). 

In one incident that took place near milestone number 92, some bike riders had a collision with an unknown rider leaving three bike riders dead.

While, on milestone number 85, a swift car collided with an unknown vehicle, two persons in the swift car were reported dead.

Police has registered a case on both accidents on the Yamuna Expressway at Surir police station.

Severe cold conditions persist in Delhi NCR which has been causing a lot of fog.

On Friday morning the visibility was reduced to 100-150 meters in Noida, Greater Noida due to dense fog.

According to the weather department, cold conditions will prevail in Delhi on Friday and Saturday, there is also a possibility of rain on January 3. 

