Flights Disrupted, Trains Delayed As Dense Fog Blankets Delhi

New Delhi: Persistent dense fog and harsh cold conditions continued to disrupt flight and train operations to and from the national capital on Friday morning, creating difficulties for passengers. Nearly two dozen passenger trains arriving in Delhi experienced delays of up to 6 hours or more, while numerous flights were also impacted due to the fog and poor visibility conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department, visibility plummeted to as low as 50 meters around 5:30 am on Friday in isolated areas.

As many as 22 Delhi-bound trains are running behind schedule following the dense fog conditions in many parts of the country. According to Northern Railways, five trains namely, Khajaurao-Kurukshetra Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi Bhopal Express and Kamakhya-Delhi Junction are delayed by around 6-6.30 hours.

At least seven trains are expected to arrive late by around 2-2.45 hours. This included Amritsar-Nanded Express, Rewa-Anand Vihar Express, Muzaffarpur-AnandVihar Express, Vasco-Nizamuddin Express, Amritsar-Mumbai Express, Jammutawi-Ajmer Pooja Express and Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express.

A delay of around 45 minutes is expected on the arrival of the Chennai-New Delhi Express. In addition to these, as many as nine trains are running behind schedule of around 1-1.45 hours, the railways said.

The long-distance trains namely Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express, Bhagalpur-Anandvihar Express, Rajendranagar-New Delhi Express, Banaras-New Delhi Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra, Chennai-New Delhi Express, Ferozpur-Mumbai Express, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express and Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express are among those delayed.

(With ANI inputs)