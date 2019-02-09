Fog, low visibility disrupts Rail traffic, twenty trains to Delhi running late

At least 20 trains to Delhi were on Saturday running late due to fog and low visibility. The trains included 14217 Prayag Chandigarh Unchahar Express, 12801 Purushottam Express, 12397 Mahabodhi Express, 14055 Brahmputra Mail, 12273 Howrah New Delhi Duronto.

Other trains which were running late are 12569 Jaynagar to Anand Vihar, 12303 Poorva Express, 12369 Kumbha Express, 22691 Ksr Bengaluru to H Nizamuddin, 12561 Swatantra Express, 19019 Dehradun Express, 12263 Pune - Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Duronto Express, 12409 Gondwana Express, 12951 Mumbai Rajdhani, 12982 Chetak Express, 14015 Sadbhawana Express,12391 Shramjeevi Express, 14257 Kashi Vishwanath Express, 14207 Padmavat Express, 14205 Faizabad Delhi Express

While trains in Delhi are delayed due to low visibility, the 'rasta-roko' dharna in Rajasthan by the Gujjars has led to several trains running behind schedule. The Gujjars have been demanding implementation of the 5 per cent reservation that was promised to them by the state government. The protest led by Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla of the Gujjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (GASS) also affected the train movement on the Delhi-Mumbai line.