close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit dies at 81

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit died at the age of 81 on Saturday

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit dies at 81

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit died at the age of 81 on Saturday. The veteran Congress leader was not keeping well from some time and died of a prolonged illness.

Former Delhi chief minister was on Friday admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in a critical state.

 

Live TV

 

Three-time Delhi chief minister from Congress, Dikshit had cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) and had to be immediately put on the ventilator, said Congress sources.

Delhi Congress leader Haroon Yusuf was among the first leaders to confirm her demise.

Known for her powerful organisational skills, Sheila Dikshit had recently contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Delhi's North East Delhi constituency and lost to actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari by a margin of over 3 lakh votes.

 

Tags:
Sheila DikshitCongressDelhi
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi named world's 'most admired Indian' in 2019

Must Watch

PT3M27S

Why Didn’t Our Ancestors go to Pakistan? says Azam Khan