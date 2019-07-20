Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit dies at 81

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit died at the age of 81 on Saturday. The veteran Congress leader was not keeping well from some time and died of a prolonged illness.

Former Delhi chief minister was on Friday admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in a critical state.

Former Delhi Chief Minister & Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, passes away in Delhi at the age of 81 years.

Three-time Delhi chief minister from Congress, Dikshit had cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) and had to be immediately put on the ventilator, said Congress sources.

Delhi Congress leader Haroon Yusuf was among the first leaders to confirm her demise.

Known for her powerful organisational skills, Sheila Dikshit had recently contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Delhi's North East Delhi constituency and lost to actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari by a margin of over 3 lakh votes.