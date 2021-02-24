Former India player Ashoke Dinda joins BJP, hours after Manoj Tiwary's inclusion in TMC

Kolkata: Former India player Ashoke Dinda on Wednesday (February 24, 2021) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, hours after another cricketer Manoj Tiwary was included in the Trinamool Congress.

Ashoke Dinda, who bid goodbye to cricket on February 3, began his political journey in the presence of Union Minister Babul Supriyo and West Bengal BJP vice-president Arjun Singh, reported ANI news agency.

Ashoke Dinda and Manoj Tiwary's political innings begin months ahead of the West Bengal assembly election, which is likely to take place in April or May.

Earlier in the day, Manoj Tiwary, who has played for the Indian side in 12 ODIs and three T20I matches, joined the TMC at a rally in Hooghly in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He said that she is trying to unite people together.

"BJP is playing divisive policy and Mamata Banerjee is trying to unite people together. When I play cricket, I play for the country, not on the basis of religion," Tiwary was quoted as saying by ANI.

The West Bengal player took to his official Twitter account to inform about his 'new journey'. He also created a new account on Instagram and said, "A new journey begins from today. Need all your love & support. From now onwards this will be my political profile on Instagram."

A new journey begins from today. Need all your love & support. From now onwards this will be my political profile on Instagram.https://t.co/uZ9idMW7lD — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 24, 2021

Tiwary's addition to the TMC comes at a time when several leaders including veteran MP Dinesh Trivedi and political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari have left the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the past few weeks. Former West Bengal Rajib Banerjee also quit the party along with four other disgruntled leaders.

