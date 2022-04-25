25 April 2022, 09:34 AM
25 April 2022, 09:20 AM
India reports 2,541 new COVID19 cases today; Active cases rise to 16,522
25 April 2022, 08:13 AM
Mainland China reported 2,666 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 51 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the country`s National Health Commission said on Monday. Of the new local cases, 2,472 infections were reported in Shanghai while the rest of the cases were reported in 17 other provincial-level regions on the mainland including 79 in Jilin, 26 in Heilongjiang, and 14 in Beijing, Xinhua reported citing the commission.
25 April 2022, 07:55 AM
Telangana on Sunday recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 7,91,793 so far. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 17.
A bulletin said no fresh fatalities occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111. Nineteen people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,469. The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.
25 April 2022, 07:55 AM
Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported two fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,235, an official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality was reported due to the infection during the day.
The state's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 0.20 per cent, he said. The recovery count in Chhattisgarh also remained unchanged at 11,38,183 as none of the people were discharged or completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 18 active cases, he said.
25 April 2022, 07:54 AM
Mumbai reported 73 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Sunday. With this, the active caseload in the city stands at 521.
As many as 55 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the city since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,039,203. The recovery rate in the financial capital is 98 per cent. (ANI)
25 April 2022, 07:54 AM
Punjab reported 21 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 7,59,422, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Sunday. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24-hours. The death toll stands at 17,744, according to the bulletin. Punjab has recorded 329 new Covid cases and two deaths in April so far, it said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 165, the bulletin said.
25 April 2022, 07:53 AM
West Bengal on Sunday reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,18,012, the Health Department said. The toll remained at 21,201 as no new deaths were reported, it said. In the last 24 hours, 32 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 19,96,556.
25 April 2022, 07:50 AM
Tamil Nadu reported 52 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin by the state Health Department on Sunday. With this, the active cases in the last 24 hours stand at 334 which stood at 310 on Saturday. As many as 28 COVID patients recovered from the infection during this period.
25 April 2022, 07:49 AM
Mizoram reports 107 fresh COVID19 cases today. Active cases stand at 700.
25 April 2022, 07:48 AM
Singapore reported 2,044 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,182,168. Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 259 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 1,785 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.
25 April 2022, 07:48 AM
The prestigious La Martiniere Girls` College in Lucknow has been shut for two days after two students tested positive for Covid-19. The students are of classes 2 and 6 and are siblings. Parents of the students informed the school principal Ashrita Dass about their children testing Covid-positive on Sunday.
"We have closed the school for two days. No online or offline class of any standard will be held for two days. We are requesting the Lucknow Municipal Corporation for complete sanitisation of the campus," Dass said.