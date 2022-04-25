New Delhi: India’s steady uptick in new Covid-19 cases continued on Sunday as well as several states reported a rise in coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. From Covid positivity rate to addition in active caseload, all major indicators of India’s Covid-19 trajectory are showing an upward trend.

Earlier, on Sunday, India reported a single-day rise of 2,593 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total infection tally to 4,30,57,545. According to the Union Health Ministry figures, the country’s active caseload has reached 15,873. The total number of deaths reported due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours is 44. This takes the total death toll in India to 5,22,193.

Delhi yesterday recorded 1,083 fresh Covid-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent, while one person died due to the disease, according to the health department. A total of 25,177 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city a day ago.

Amid the possibility of a fourth wave of coronavirus emerging in the country soon, many states have brought back the mask mandate.

