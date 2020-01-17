Free welfare schemes will continue if you vote for us, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that AAP government will continue the welfare scheme if voted back to power in the upcoming election while inaugurating election office of senior party leader Satyendra Jain in Shakurbasti constituency.

Addressing the people present at the event, Kejriwal said that you should vote for Aam Admi Party only if you believe that we have worked well. Thanking people for coming at the event in large number Kejriwal said, ''For the first time in the country, people are appreciating and lauding a government after its tenure of five years, instead of criticising it. Wherever we go and ask people whether we have worked for them, they count our efforts in front of us.''

Expressing his views on the upcoming election, Kejriwal said that he believes people will make AAP win in all the 70 seats in the upcoming assembly election. Kejriwal said, ''I have been repeatedly asked by the media regarding the mandate of seats this time, and I think the people have decided to elect us on all the 70 assembly seats this time.''

He added,'' You did a miracle five years back by electing a new party to power in Delhi with a huge mandate. You gave us a chance and voted for an honest and fearless group of people. Our only strength back then was sheer honesty. We saved every single penny after forming the government in Delhi.''

Lauding Satyendra Jain's work Kejriwal said, ''The Wazirpur flyover was to be constructed with an estimate of Rs. 325 crores, but the aptitude of Satyendra Jain made it possible

to be constructed in Rs. 200 crores. The Rani Jhansi flyover which was to be constructed in Rs 400-500 crores by the MCD, took around 15 years to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1500 crores.''

Claiming that AAP did not save any money for the party fund Kejriwal said, ''Only 20 days are left for the elections. We did not earn even a single penny for ourselves, neither did we save the money for the party fund. This election is for you and by you.''

Delhi will go on polls in 70-seats on February 8 and the results are to be declared on February 12.