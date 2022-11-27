topStoriesenglish
‘Freedom fighters taught unity in diverse ideologies’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, during an event in Bihar, asserted, “those who fought for the country's Independence demonstrated how people with diverse ideologies could come together for a common cause.”

Nov 27, 2022
New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, while speaking at a function during his four-day tour of Bihar, said on Sunday that “those who fought for the country's Independence demonstrated how people with diverse ideologies could come together for a common cause.”

Bhagwat, during the event, also released a book titled "Swatantrata Andolan Ki Bikhri Kadiyan" authored by journalist Ravindra Kumar.

The function also had other guests including state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal and opposition leader in assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, among others.
Bhagwat also called for disapproval of the notion of "Vishwa shakti" (world power) and blamed Russia-Ukraine over their misplaced ambitions. Not only this, he also claimed that India never believed in such aspirations and its “ancient civilisation has always stood for universal welfare.”

After the event, Bhagwat left for Darbhanga which is located about 150 kms away, to meet delegations of RSS "pracharaks" (full time activists) from all 38 districts of Bihar.
His tour will be conclude on Monday after he will address an open session of the Sangh Parivar fountainhead.

