India on Thursday reacted to top US diplomat Donald Lu's remark on Prime Minister's Narendra Modi visit to Russia and meeting with President Vladimir Putin. The Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi has longstanding relationship with Moscow and every country has freedom of choice in a multipolar world.

"We must understand that India has a longstanding relationship with Russia that is based on mutuality of interests. In a multipolar world, every country has freedom of choice. It is essential for everybody to be mindful of and appreciate such realities," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing the weekly press conference.

Following recent remarks by top American diplomat Donald Lu expressing disappointment over Prime Minister Modi's visit to Russia, Washington has been having "tough conversations" with New Delhi regarding the matter. During his official visit to Moscow, PM Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and they set a goal to surpass non-tariff trade barriers and reach a trade volume of over USD 100 billion by 2030.

The leaders agreed to continue discussions on liberalizing bilateral trade, including the potential establishment of the EAEU-India Free Trade Area as mentioned in their joint statement.

They also agreed to develop a bilateral settlement system using national currencies and to consistently introduce digital financial tools for mutual settlements.

Before Lu's comments, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, implied that "strategic autonomy" does not exist in times of conflict. This statement followed PM Modi's visit to Russia.

Garcetti stated, "While I respect India's preference for strategic autonomy, in times of conflict, such autonomy is not feasible. In moments of crisis, it's essential to know who our trusted friends and allies are."

In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized India's commitment to its strategic autonomy, highlighting that the comprehensive global strategic partnership with the US allows for mutual respect of differing viewpoints and the ability to "agree to disagree" on certain matters. India maintains its stance and distinct perspective, valuing its strategic autonomy despite differing opinions.