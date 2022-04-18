New Delhi: Minutes after Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana briefed the media on the Jahangirpuri incident, fresh violence erupted in the same area on Monday (April 18, 2022) afternoon. As per the latest reports, stones were pelted at the police personnel who have been deployed to northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana informed that 23 accused have been arrested so far in the case.

"9 people including police personnel and one civilian received injuries during the incident. Analysis of CCTV footage and digital media is being done," he said in a press conference.

"Some people are trying to disturb peace through the medium of social media. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. The public should not pay heed to rumours," Asthana added.

The Delhi Police commissioner also said that no attempt was made to hoist a saffron flag at a mosque during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Some people are trying to disturb peace through the medium of social media. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. Public should not pay heed to rumours: Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana pic.twitter.com/qNkzWepVf7 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

The media briefing came two days after a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area. There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities and some vehicles were also torched.

Live TV