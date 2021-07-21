From COVID, fuel prices to Pegasus, Mamata Banerjee corners Centre on Martyrs' Day

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government over a range of issues including the handling of COVID-19 pandemic, rising fuel prices and the Pegasus snooping row.

To mark Martyrs’ Day, the TMC organized a mega campaign in a bid to position itself at the national level, hoping to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to the Pegasus row, Banerjee alleged that the BJP wants to turn India into a surveillance state instead of a democratic country. At the same time, she took a pot shot at the government over fuel prices.

“Money collected by Centre through taxes on fuel being spent on spying. BJP wants to turn India into surveillance state instead of democratic country,” she said.

“Our phones are tapped. Pegasus is dangerous and ferocious. I cannot talk to anyone. You are paying too much money for spying. I have plastered my phone. We should also plaster the Centre otherwise country will be destroyed. BJP has bulldozed federal structure,” she added.

Banerjee further criticized Centre over its “monumental failure” in handling the pandemic.

“COVID second wave monumental failure of Modi government,” she said.