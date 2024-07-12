Varun Baranwal's life story is a beacon of hope for many. His journey from working as a cycle mechanic to support his family financially after his father's death to becoming an IAS officer is itself an inspiring story for many people. Varun's journey is a ray of hope for many UPSC aspiring candidates. His story tells that even after facing many obstacles like personal tragedies or financial limitations you can always turn your dream into reality.

Varun grew up in the remote village of Boisar in Maharashtra, where his father ran a modest bicycle repair shop that sustained the family. Tragically when his father passed away all the responsibility of family came to his head. He planned to support his family which led him to think of leaving the school to run his father's business but luckily he did well in the class 10 exam so his mother encouraged him to continue his education.

Financial difficulties initially hampered Varun's education but later he led Varun to pursue his studies with a scholarship at MIT College in Pune, where he completed engineering.

Despite facing challenging life experiences, Varun's desire to serve in the civil service encouraged him to prepare for the UPSC exam. He balances between his corporate job and civil service preparation.

Balancing the demands of his corporate job, he dedicated his free time to gathering study materials. Due to financial constraints, he depended on NGOs for books and other essential resources. After so much hard work, he achieved an astounding All India Rank-32 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam of 2016.