Kalyan Banerjee, a four-time MP from the Serampore constituency and a staunch supporter of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, is no stranger to controversy. Known for his sharp tongue and bold remarks, Banerjee was suspended for a day from the parliamentary committee on the Waqf Bill after an ugly spat on Tuesday, which saw him smashing a glass water bottle and hurling it at the Chair during a heated argument.

The 67-year-old lawyer-turned-politician has earned a reputation as a “loose cannon” among his political opponents, frequently making inflammatory statements that ignite public and political outrage. His latest outburst came during a Joint Committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, where Banerjee clashed with BJP MP and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

In a scene that has now become common for Banerjee, the argument between the two escalated quickly, with expletives flying in their native Bangla. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who chaired the meeting, said he and other members attempted to calm the situation, but Banerjee picked up a glass bottle, smashed it, and threw it towards the Chair. The TMC leader sustained minor injuries to his right hand in the process, cutting his thumb and little finger.

The Committee suspended Banerjee for a day, citing his use of inappropriate language and his violent actions. Pal stated that Banerjee’s habit of hurling cuss words was becoming a frequent issue, though some opposition members pointed out that Gangopadhyay also targeted Banerjee during the exchange.

Controversy's Favourite Child

This is hardly Banerjee’s first brush with controversy. Just last week, he mocked junior doctors protesting against the rape and murder of a colleague, dismissing their "fast-unto-death" as a mere "fast-unto-hospitalisation" to attract media attention. His remarks, like many before them, drew widespread criticism.

In December last year, Banerjee landed in hot water for mocking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during an opposition protest outside Parliament. His imitation of the former West Bengal governor sparked outrage, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu expressing their dismay.

Despite his abrasive public persona, Banerjee remains a key player in the TMC. His legal expertise is valued within the party, and he often serves as the go-to advisor on legal matters involving the party or the West Bengal government.

Background And Political Career

Banerjee's political journey started with student politics before transitioning into a prominent role in the TMC. He first gained significant attention in 2009 for criticizing then West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya's leisurely time at the city’s cultural hub, Nandan.

Over the years, his outbursts have become a hallmark of his career. In 2012, Banerjee got into a heated exchange with union minister Anand Sharma over the issue of foreign direct investment (FDI) when the TMC withdrew its support from the Congress-led UPA government.

In 2016, Banerjee stirred the pot once again, this time during protests against demonetisation outside the Reserve Bank of India’s office in Kolkata. His controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to sharp condemnation.

And in January 2021, just months before the West Bengal assembly elections, Banerjee invoked religious sentiments, slamming the BJP for the rape at Hathras by invoking Goddess Sita and Lord Ram. His remarks drew the ire of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the BJP, both of which demanded his immediate arrest.

Banerjee’s relationship with Jagdeep Dhankhar, during his time as West Bengal governor, was equally contentious. The TMC leader frequently clashed with Dhankhar, leading protests against the Raj Bhavan and even encouraging TMC workers to file police complaints against him. Banerjee hinted at possible legal action against Dhankhar once his term as governor ended.

Despite the long list of controversies, Kalyan Banerjee’s influence within the TMC remains strong, thanks to his sharp legal mind and unwavering loyalty to Mamata Banerjee. While his detractors may label him a "loose cannon," his importance within the party cannot be understated.