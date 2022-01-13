हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lohri 2022

From PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, political leaders extend greetings to nation on Lohri

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra  Modi on Thursday (January 13) extended his warm greetings to the country on the occasion of Lohri.

Taking to social media, Modi in a message written in the Punjabi language wished for the well-being of the nation and prayed that the brotherhood in India prevails.

“Wishing you all a Happy Lohri. I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society,” Modi tweeted.

Apart from the Prime Minister, President Ram Nath Kovind also wished the nation on Lohri.

“Greetings to all on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan & Paush Parva. Highlighting the unity in diversity that defines our country, these festivals underline our organic relationship with nature. May the festivals bring prosperity and happiness to everyone,” the President of India wrote.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also among the leaders who extended Lohri greetings to Indians on social media.

In a special wish to farmers, Gandhi wrote, “Happy Lohri to all of you. Special greetings to our farmer brothers and sisters - the whole country is celebrating the victory of your Satyagraha.”

Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished the nation on the harvest festival.

Celebrated across Northern India, Lohri celebrated and symbolises the ripening of the winter crops as well as the start of a new harvesting season. On this day, farmers offer new crops to Agni and seek blessings for the auspiciousness.

