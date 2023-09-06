G20 Summit: Indian Army Deploys Bomb Disposal Teams, K-9 Units, Anti-Drone Systems in Delhi

New Delhi: In preparation for the upcoming G20 summit scheduled for September 9-10 in the nation's capital, New Delhi, the Indian Army has taken robust security measures. These include deploying bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs, and state-of-the-art counter-drone systems, according to army sources. The Indian Army's bomb disposal squads, manned by highly skilled engineers with expertise in handling explosives, are already active in the national capital. These specialized teams will secure crucial areas and installations during the summit.

Notably, the Army's K-9 units, consisting of dedicated and award-winning dogs trained for various operations, are also part of the security arrangement for the event. In addition to these security measures, the Indian Army has integrated anti-drone systems to thwart any potential rogue drone threats during the summit.

Traffic Restrictions Implemented In Delhi

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the G20 Summit, the Delhi Traffic Police have released a comprehensive traffic advisory. It provides commuters with alternative routes and transportation options, facilitating hassle-free travel across Delhi.

Delhi Gears Up To Welcome G20 Summit Attendees

The national capital is bedecked with elaborate decorations to welcome G20 Summit delegates on September 9-10. Dazzling visuals from Dhaula Kuan showcase breathtaking lighting displays featuring the G20 theme, "One Earth, One Family, One Future." Additionally, a life-sized "Vighnaharta" sculpture graces the trijunction in front of the Dhaula Kuan Metro Station on NH-48.

Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam, the primary venue for this grand event, has been adorned with plants, flowers, and festive decor. A towering 28-foot Nataraja statue stands resplendent against the night sky.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have intensified their vehicle checks across the city in anticipation of the G20 Summit. Surprise inspections were conducted at Yusuf Sarai during Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, with officers meticulously examining vehicles. Similar checks commenced earlier in the week at India Gate and other key locations.

As a precautionary measure, a paramilitary force has been stationed at Tilak Bridge in New Delhi due to threats of property defacement by Khalistani elements.

G20 Summit And India's Presidency

The Group of Twenty (G20) consists of 19 countries and the European Union, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, with the theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future." The country is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders are expected to gather in the city for this significant event. India's G20 Presidency has seen the organization of approximately 200 meetings in 60 cities across the country.

The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.