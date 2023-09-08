Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States of America has arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit, hosted by India for the first time ever. Joe Biden, 78, the oldest president in the history of the USA landed at the Delhi International Airport in the Air Force One, the safest plane in the world. While he flew for several hours to reach India in the "flying oval office", Biden is now travelling in "The Beast", the safest and most advanced vehicle in the world to reach the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All About Joe Biden's Cadillac One

1) The presidential car is a duo of specially made limousines by Cadillac, an American automaker. Two identical Cadillac One travels together wherever the US President travels.

2) Fondly called "The Beast", the new Cadillac One was taken into the Presidential Secret Service fleet in 2018 after spending a great time in R&D.

3) The Beast is made using military-grade armour which is five inches thick and the doors of the vehicle are armoured-plated with eight inch thickness, making the vehicle bulletproof and bomb proof.

4) Five layers of polycarbonate and glass, along with the chassis made up of reinforced stainless steel plates keeps the President of the United States of America extremely safe.

5. Not just the body, the tyres are reinforced with the hardest possible material, Kevlar and are puncture resistant and can drive the President at high speed even after a bomb attack.

#WATCH | G-20 in India: US President Joe Biden departs for hotel after he arrived in Delhi for the G-20 Summit



He will hold a bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi later today#G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/w9Z1hMbXtG — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

6) The Beast gets its own oxygen supply for the cabin in case of an emergency and the President has access to the panic button which provides car cabin with oxygen.

7) The Beast houses a satellite phone which has a direct hotline to the Vice President and the Pentagon.

8) The trunk of the car houses smoke-screen dispensers, tear gas and a complete firefighting system in it along with pump-action shotguns and tear gas cannons.

9) There's also blood bags of the President's blood group in case of emergency and the driver is trained to perform extreme escape and evasion manuevers, including the 180-degree 'J-turn'.

10) The car weighs more than 7000 kg due to the heavy armour and its sheer size and is fitted with a 7.5-litre V8 diesel engine which produces 214 horsepower.