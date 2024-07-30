'Gachcha' To 'Chacha': UP CM Takes Jibe On Shivpal Not Being Made LoP, Yadav Fires Back With 2027 Warning

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister humorously criticized Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav for being sidelined by his nephew and party president Akhilesh Yadav for the Leader of Opposition role. He congratulated Mata Prasad Pandey on his appointment, the chief minister said he had given the “gachcha” to "chacha”, suggesting that the “uncle” had been “ditched”.

Shivpal Yadav retorted, suggesting that Adityanath would be outsmarted by his deputy chief minister in 2027, alluding to the upcoming Assembly elections and rumored discord within the Uttar Pradesh BJP. Adityanath, while congratulating Pandey, said, "I congratulate you for your appointment. It is a different matter that you have given gaccha to chacha."

Adityanath expressed respect for Shivpal Yadav, acknowledging his seniority in the House despite the political maneuvering by his nephew, Akhilesh Yadav. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "His (Shivpal Singh Yadav) destiny is like this because his nephew (Akhilesh Yadav) is always afraid. But you are a senior member of this House, I respect you."

Adityanath's comment was aimed at SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, who did not make his uncle Shivpal Yadav the Leader of Opposition but chose former Assembly Speaker and seven-time MLA Mata Prasad Pandey for the post.

Responding to Adityanath's comments, which targeted SP national president Akhilesh Yadav for not appointing Shivpal Yadav as the Leader of Opposition, SP member Sangram Singh Yadav objected to the use of "gaccha" as unparliamentary, requesting its removal from the record.

Speaker Satish Mahana acknowledged the exchange as a typical occurrence. Shivpal Yadav, addressing Adityanath, denied being outwitted and praised Pandey's seniority, affirming their socialist values. He claimed that Adityanath had also attempted to deceive him, which backfired in the recent elections, with SP gaining an advantage.

Shivpal Yadav predicted a victory for SP in the 2027 elections, with Adityanath potentially being outmaneuvered by his deputy. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav vacated his Karhal Assembly seat following his election as MP from Kannauj.