NEW DELHI: Hold onto your turbans, because Gadar 2 isn't just a movie; it's a roaring avalanche of desi pride that even had neighbouring Pakistanis peeking over the fence with curiosity! This cinematic spectacle has ruffled more feathers than a whole flock of patriotic peacocks and has left Pakistan in stitches, albeit with a tinge of jealousy. While Pakistan might have missed out on the popcorn and the drama (because they banned it, can you believe that?), they sure couldn't escape the cinematic blitzkrieg that is Gadar 2's teaser and trailer. Talk about making waves across borders! The film that's giving even Bollywood veterans a run for their money has got the Pakistanis pondering their decision to sit this one out.

Now, let's talk about the man himself – Sunny Deol, the Punjabi powerhouse that has returned after two decades like a 'masaledar' reincarnation. As Tara Singh, he's not just flexing his muscles; he's flexing his nationalistic fervour with dialogues that could wake up Mount Everest. Take that, Himalayas!

In a scene that's more electrifying than a thousand Diwalis, Tara Singh slams the door on Pakistan's dreams of freeing Kashmir with a cheeky grin and a line that made even the scriptwriter high-five themselves. "Kisse azaadi dilaoge tum? Agar yahan ke logon ko dobaara mauka mile na Hindustan mein basne ka, toh aadhe se zada Pakistan khali ho jayega. Katora le ke ghumoge, bheekh bhi nahi milegi." If words could knock down walls, Pakistan would be experiencing an architectural revolution right about now!



But wait, there's more! The reactions from across the border are better than a stand-up comedy show. One confident Pakistani, bless his heart, claimed that one Pakistani is worth a thousand Indian soldiers. Bravo, sir! And then there's the one who thinks Pakistan defeated India four times – well, it seems like they're playing their own version of historical cricket!

But amidst the laughter and misplaced national pride, some Pakistanis seemed to have seen the light. They're considering trading their Lollywood dreams for a Bollywood saga, ready to pack their bags and join the Indian party. Can you blame them? Who can resist the temptation of getting a dose of Gadar 2 and some spicy Indian cuisine?

WATCH: How Pakistanis React To Gadar2

Director Anil Sharma's optimism is as contagious as a Bollywood dance sequence. He's convinced that if Gadar 2 had hit Pakistani theatres, it would've been the talk of the town, possibly even breaking the sound barrier with its cheers and whistles. And, oh boy, the statistics are backing him up! With an opening that's hotter than a Biryani straight out of the tandoor, Gadar 2 has bulldozed its way to an 83 crore rupee party in just two days.

So there you have it, folks! Gadar 2 is the blockbuster that's making Pakistan chuckle, rethink their geography lessons, and secretly crave a piece of the Bollywood action. Whether you're on the Indian side of the border or waving from Pakistan, one thing is clear – Gadar 2 is the kind of movie that makes you want to shout "Hindustan Zindabad" from the rooftops while doing a bhangra dance move!

Watch The Official Trailor Of Gadar 2