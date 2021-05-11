हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhota Rajan

Gangster Chhota Rajan recovers from COVID-19 infection, returns to Tihar jail

Underworld don Chhota Rajan, who was found COVID-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24. On May 11, Rajan was brought back to Tihar as he had recovered.

Gangster Chhota Rajan recovers from COVID-19 infection, returns to Tihar jail
File Photo

New Delhi: Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted at Delhi's AIIMS in the national capital, for treatment after he had tested positive for COVID-19, was taken back to Tihar jail on Tuesday (May 11) following his recovery from illness, officials said.

He was found COVID-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24.

According to a senior police officer, Rajan was brought back to Tihar on Tuesday as he had recovered.

On Friday, the jail administration had dismissed reports claiming that Rajan had died.

"News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje @ Chhota Rajan s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel had said.

Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015. 

