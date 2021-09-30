GATE 2022: Last day to register today, here’s how to apply, documents required and other details

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur is all set to conclude the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

Candidates who wish to apply for the GATE 2022 can do so through the official website of GATE 2022- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The candidates need to note that they can fill the application form by October 1 with a late fee.

The candidates also need to note that GATE exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. To register for GATE 2022 the candidates will have to fill the application form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

The application fee is Rs 1500 for all candidates except for females, SC/ST, and PwD categories. Candidates belonging to females, SC/ST and PwD category will have to pay Rs 750 as application fees.

IIT GATE 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT GATE 2022- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘GATE 2022 Registration’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Fill the registration form with correct details in the new page and click on 'submit'

Step 5: Make the registration fee payment and download the receipt for future use

IIT GATE 2022: Documents required

Applicant’s (Candidate) name

Date of birth

Valid mobile number(the number should be functional)

Email ID (the email Id should be functional)

Name of Parents

Educational degrees in scanned format (Check the dimensions and size)

Scanned current photograph (to be submitted as per the required size)

Scanned signature of the applicant

Scanned copy on one valid photo ID document such as Aadhaar card or PAN card

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (disability certificate if applicable)

IITs conduct GATE every year for admission into Master’s, doctoral programmes and the scores of GATE are valid for 3 years.

