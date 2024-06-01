Maharashtra Lok Sabha Polls: The fierce battle to claim the throne of Maharashtra holding a whooping 48 seats was played out in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. The lead contest is between the Maha Yuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the stakes are high for five prominent leaders Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar. However, the fate will be steered clear when the dust settles on June 4 (Lok Sabha elections results).

Battle Of Baramati

Sharad Pawar, at 83 faces a significant challenge to keep the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) afloat after a major split in July 2023, when his nephew Ajit Pawar defected with a substantial faction of the party. This split has left Sharad Pawar with only 13 MLAs and three MPs out of the original 54 MLAs and four MPs.

The Baramati seat has not disappointed Pawar in a long time, he has been MP six times, his daughter Supriya Sule twice, and his nephew Ajit Pawar once from this constituency. This year, eyeing his victory from the Baramati constituency is Supriya Sule contesting against Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife. The outcome here will be a decisive indicator of the party’s strength and Sharad Pawar’s ability to hold his political fort.

The election results will determine if Sharad Pawar can rebuild his party and maintain his stature as a key opposition figure both in Maharashtra and at the national level.

Litmus Test For Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar aims to reaffirm his leadership within his NCP faction and bolster his position within the Maha Yuti alliance. His faction directly contests only four seats.

The victory of his wife, Sunetra Pawar, in the Baramati constituency is pivotal. A win would strengthen his leadership and affirm his role as the true leader of the NCP whereas, failure would enhance Sharad Pawar's standing.

Saving The Shiv Sena Legacy

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), is locked in a fierce battle with the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after a split in June 2022. Thackeray’s faction is contesting 21 seats, while Shinde’s faction is contesting 15 seats, resulting in direct competition in 13 constituencies.

Retaining a significant front would solidify his claim as the rightful heir to the Shiv Sena legacy. Thackeray’s approach includes forming new alliances with Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) to attract a broader voter base. The effectiveness of this alliance will be determined after the results.

How Influential Is Maharashtra CM

As the current Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde is leading the Maha Yuti alliance in the elections. His leadership and political acumen are being tested, especially in the direct contests against Thackeray’s faction. Shinde needs to perform well to validate his leadership within the alliance. His ability to secure 15 seats, against BJP’s initial preference for limiting him to 10, demonstrates his negotiating strength. The election results will ultimately reflect his capability to deliver on these expectations.

Fadnavis's Leadership On The Line

As Deputy Chief Minister and a senior leader of the BJP, Fadnavis has played a critical role in managing the coalition dynamics and addressing internal crises. The BJP is contesting 28 seats, aiming to maintain or exceed its previous performance. According to Fadnavis’ recent statement the Bhartiya Janta Party being the largest party is nominated on majority of seats; to uphold its reputation, it must secure victories in most of these seats.