New Delhi: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday once again praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a '24-hour politician' and said that politics is 'survival of the fittest'. The veteran leader also attacked ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and said that he would have 'succeeded' if he worked 1/50th of what Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi did. He also said that Rahul is the primary reason why he and many others are not in Congress today and claimed that one has to be 'spineless' to remain in the grand old party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit Congress last year over differences with the party leadership and floated the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, further claimed that it is not in the hands of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi or even Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to ensure his return in the party fold even if they wanted.

"Time does not wait for anyone. Politics is survival of the fittest," he said and added that he may not like Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his ideology but he is a 24-hour politician and one should not ignore that while fighting with him.

"Congress leaders dub me who has been 'Modi-fied', but I am 'Azadi-fied'," Azad said and asserted that he may have left the Congress party but his objectivity has not gone.

I am 2000 percent more Congressi than those who run politics on Twitter

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who on Wednesday announced the launch of his new book -- 'Azaad: An Autobiography' -- said that he continues to remain '2000 percent more Congressi' than those leaders who work through Twitter.

"I am 2000 percent more Congressi than those who run (politics) on Twitter. I am 24-Carat Congress by conviction, they are not even 18 Carat," he said.

some of India's and the world's most influential leaders, #Azaad captures the essence of the great Indian story. I hope my readers will enjoy reading it as much as I have enjoyed writing it! pic.twitter.com/jz26rVnDfK — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) April 5, 2023

The former leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha said Indira Gandhi was a 24x7 politician and Rajiv Gandhi, though being a reluctant leader initially, was also totally into politics and 24 hours were less for him once he finally decided to enter politics.

"I wish Rahul Gandhi would have worked 1/50th of what Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi did, he would have succeeded," he said while training his guns on the former Congress president.

Rahul Gandhi would not have been disqualified if he didn't tear ordinance in 2013

Ghulam Nabi Azad said that had Rahul Gandhi not torn the ordinance brought out by the UPA government in 2013, he would not have been disqualified today. He also described the then Union Cabinet as 'weak' by not going ahead despite Gandhi tearing the ordinance.

On the ordinance brought out by the UPA government in 2013, he said, "We brought the ordinance because we knew that one should be ready that other parties will be in power too and they would use it against us. It was a weak cabinet and it should have gone ahead by bringing a law and should have stuck by its decision of bringing the law even after Rahul Gandhi dismissed it as nonsense and tore it," he said.

"It was a wrong thing on the part of the Congress party to keep mum at the time... Rahul Gandhi would have been saved today through that only. The one who tore it, it got applied on him now. He should have realised it then...," Azad added.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi is the reason why he is not in Congress, Azad said, "Yes. Not me alone, but at least a few dozen more - both young and old leaders."

"Once you are in the Congress, you are spineless," he stated, adding that "you have to get operated".

On whether he would like to rejoin the party, he said, "But, they don't want people like us. They want those who are fast on Twitter and are claiming that after Bharat Jodo Yatra the party will get 500 seats."

(With agency inputs)