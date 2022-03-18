हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi amid Congress’ poll drubbing

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a member of the G-23 group, which has been calling for major reforms in the grand old party, is meeting Sonia Gandhi in the backdrop of Congress’ poll drubbing in five states. 

Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi amid Congress’ poll drubbing
File Photo

New Delhi: Amid tussle in the party, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday (March 18) reached 10 Janpath to hold a key meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi. 

Azad, a member of the G-23 group, which has been calling for major reforms in the grand old party, is meeting Gandhi in the backdrop of Congress’ poll drubbing in five states. 

(This is a developing story)

Tags:
CongressSonia GandhiGhulam Nabi AzadCongress G-23Congress poll debacle
