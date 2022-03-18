Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi amid Congress’ poll drubbing

New Delhi: Amid tussle in the party, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday (March 18) reached 10 Janpath to hold a key meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi.
Azad, a member of the G-23 group, which has been calling for major reforms in the grand old party, is meeting Gandhi in the backdrop of Congress’ poll drubbing in five states.
(This is a developing story)
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.