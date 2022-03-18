Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi amid Congress’ poll drubbing

New Delhi: Amid tussle in the party, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday (March 18) reached 10 Janpath to hold a key meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi.

Azad, a member of the G-23 group, which has been calling for major reforms in the grand old party, is meeting Gandhi in the backdrop of Congress’ poll drubbing in five states.

(This is a developing story)

Live TV