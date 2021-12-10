Goa Assembly polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promises 30% reservation in jobs for women

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on a path to woo women voters, be it in Uttar Pradesh or Goa. After releasing a manifesto for women in UP, Vadra on Friday (December 10) promised 30 per cent reservation in jobs for women if Congress comes to power in Goa in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Addressing a women convention "Priyadarshini" in Aquem during her one-day visit to Goa, the Congress leader said, "Goa is a known tourism destination. Tourists from across the world come to Goa. However, during the pandemic, the state government did not help people involved in the tourism sector. The Congress party would reserve 30 per cent employment for women if Congress party is voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls in Goa."

Targeting the ruling BJP government in the state, Vadra alleged that crime against women has increased during the saffron party's regime. "Ever since the BJP government came to power, the crime rate against women is on the surge. If a case of sexual assault against women is reported, the BJP questions and blames the victim. If Congress comes to power, it would set up a police station in every taluk in Goa and deploy the maximum number of women personnel in the police station,” ANI quoted Vadra as saying.

She attacked BJP over the water scarcity issue, saying, "BJP has exploited all resources in Goa for their own good. The water supply is only available for 20 minutes a day. They don't have time to think about people in the state, their only focus is on winning elections."

Further, Vadra announced that Congress would provide Rs 1 lakh to Self Help Groups (SHGs) in India.

The Congress General Secretary also visited Morpirla village to interact with tribal women where she joined them in performing their traditional dance.

(With agency inputs)

