Congress

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dances with tribal women in Goa; Watch

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra performed the fold dance in Goa's Morpirla village during her campaign.

(Source: Twitter/@priyankagandhi)

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has recently started campaigning in Goa for the upcoming assembly elections, on Friday (December 10) joined tribal women performing folk dance for some moves in the poll-bound state’s Morpirla village.

In a video released by the Indian National Congress Twitter handle, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be seen grooving and performing dance steps with some tribal women who dancing on a folk song in what looks like a local campaign event.

Watch Priyanka Gandhi’s dance here!!

As we can see, Priyanka who is donning a pink saree joins these women and perform the step as they instruct. The other women can be seen dancing with a pot on their heads.

The 45-second-long dancing video has already received more than 45 thousand views on the microblogging site.

Vadra, who was campaigning for Congress in Goa, shared some of the pictures from the event on her Twitter handle and described tribal women as ‘strong and confident.’

However, this is not the first time Priyanka Vadra danced to the tunes of tribal women.

Earlier this year, the Congress leader performed the famous folk dance ‘Jhumur’ with the teenage girls of the tea tribes in Assam.

Meanwhile, Gandhi Vadra in Goa promised 30% reservation in jobs for women if her party is voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls in Goa.

Addressing a women convention "Priyadarshini" in Aquem, Priyanka said, "Goa is a known tourism destination. Tourists from across the world come to Goa. However, during the pandemic, the state government did not help people involved in the tourism sector.

