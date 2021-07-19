Goa Board HSSC Result 2021: GBSHSE to formally announce Class 12 result today at 5 pm

New Delhi: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will formally announce the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 2021 result on Monday (July 19, 2021), at the official website-- gbshse.gov.in. The GBSHSE is set to formally announce the HSSC results at 5 pm today.

Board chairman Bhagirath Shetye said that GBSHSE will formally declare the HSSC results at 5 pm on Monday. Additionally, the reports revealed that the results would be announced as a presentation on the analysis and other features at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim.

GBSHSE Class 12th exams were cancelled this year in view of COVID-19. Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 is declared on the basis of 30:40:30 evaluation criteria. The criteria approved by the Goa Board means 30% marks were taken from class 10 performance, 30 % marks from Class 11 performance and 40% marks from class 12 performance.

A total of 18,195 students registered for the Class 12 examination of the Goa board this year. The Goa Board Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from April 24 to May 18, 2021.

