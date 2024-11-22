The alleged cash-for-jobs scandal in Goa has set off a political firestorm, with Opposition leaders uniting in their demand for transparency and a thorough investigation into alleged corruption within the State's recruitment processes. At the outset, the INDIA bloc members have claimed that government jobs were sold to the highest bidder, bypassing qualified candidates and undermining the integrity of public institutions.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Goa Forward Party chief Vijay Sardesai expressed grave concerns over the presence of an organized "Job Mafia" syndicate within the government recruitment systems, which he claimed compromises fair hiring practices in the state.

Press Conference by INDIA Alliance on Cash for Job Scam https://t.co/ywjVkavNml — Vijai Sardesai (@VijaiSardesai) November 22, 2024



Former Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar claimed that Chief Minister’s wife Sulakshana Sawant allegedly promised jobs to the youth. Chodankar claimed that preliminary investigations have revealed a network of middlemen, political operatives, and public servants who facilitated the exchange of money for such job offers, often at the expense of qualified candidates.



AAP Goa Chief Amit Palekar has demanded for a comprehensive judicial probe, calling for an investigation led by a retired judge. State government officials however rejected all the allegations leveled by Opposition parties against the CM and his family as well as the party BJP.



“So far, nine individuals have been arrested, including individuals linked to the Home Department, the Public Works Department (PWD), and the Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC). As of the latest updates, several people have been arrested, including lower-level officials and political figures connected to the ruling BJP, with more arrests expected as the probe progresses,” said the Congress party leader.



Vijai Sardesai, the leader of the Goa Forward Party, has emerged as a key figure in exposing the scam. The Opposition leaders including those from Aam Admi Party (AAP) have argued that these arrests are part of an attempt to downplay the severity of the issue.



Sardesai claimed that “the BJP has lost the moral and legal right to rule” due to the scandal. He also raised alarms about the involvement of party cadres in the recruitment process, questioning how the government could justify arresting its own members. “A dedicated SIT should be established to investigate the job scam, composed of professionals from outside the state administration to ensure an impartial review,” demanded Sardesai.



AAP leader Palekar said current arrests are “just eyewash” and fail to expose the full extent of the corruption involved. He insisted that the scandal is far more systemic, involving powerful individuals from multiple political parties.