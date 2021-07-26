Goa government extends statewide COVID-19 curfew till August 2

New Delhi: The Goa government on Sunday (July 25, 2021) announced the extension of the COVD-induced curfew in the state till August 2. The decision was announced by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Twitter. "The State Level Curfew Order will be extended up to 7 am, 2nd August 2021,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7AM, 2nd August 2021. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 25, 2021

During previous relaxations, the coastal state government had said that the malls and shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Gyms were allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity. Additionally, saloons and outdoor sports complexes and stadiums were also permitted to reopen in the state. The previous order also stated that religious places in the state can reopen but not more than 15 people can gather.

The COVID-induced curfew was first imposed in the state on May 9 and was later extended from time to time as per the coronavirus situation in the coastal state.

Meanwhile, Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,70,491 on Sunday after 75 cases were detected during the day, while the death toll rose by six to touch 3,132, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 1,66,201 after 149 people were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, leaving the state with 1,158 active cases, he said.

On the other hand, India recorded 39,742 new COVID-19 cases and 535 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,13,71,901, of which, 4,20,551 have succumbed to the virus, while 4,08,212 are active cases. A decline of 765 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

