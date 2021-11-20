हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa polls

Goa polls: GFP working president Kiran Kandolkar joins TMC, says only Mamata Banerjee capable of defeating BJP

Kiran Kandolkar was welcomed in TMC by the party MP Mahua Moitra and TMC national vice president Luizinho Faleiro. 

Goa polls: GFP working president Kiran Kandolkar joins TMC, says only Mamata Banerjee capable of defeating BJP
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Panaji: Goa Forward Party (GFP) working president Kiran Kandolkar quit the party on Saturday in protest against a possible alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls and joined the Trinamool Congress.

Kandolkar was welcomed in TMC by the party MP Mahua Moitra and TMC national vice president Luizinho Faleiro.

Kandolkar, a former BJP MLA, had joined GFP in 2020. Incidentally, he was declared the GFP candidate from the Aldona seat for the Assembly polls scheduled early next year.

"But the Congress has already started campaigning there. I feel Congress will ditch the Vijai Sardesai-led party at the last minute. I feel that parties like Congress and AAP are not serious about defeating BJP," he told reporters.

Kandolkar said the Mamata Banerjee-led party is only capable of defeating the BJP in the next year's polls.

"Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal can't defeat Narendra Modi. But Mamata Banerjee has shown in West Bengal that she can fight back and hand BJP a drubbing,” he added.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the Congress had won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House, restricting the BJP at 13. However, the BJP allied with regional parties- GFP and MGP- to form a government under the late Manohar Parrikar.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Goa pollsTMCKiran KandolkarGoa Forward PartyBJPMamata Banerjee2022 Goa Assembly elections
Next
Story

Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam, operation underway

Must Watch

PT9M59S

Bollywood celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to have room dedicated to Rishi Kapoor