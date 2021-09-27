Gold worth Rs 66 lakh hidden in hammer, mirror seized at Chennai airport; 1 arrested

Chennai: Chennai Air Customs officials seized 1.588 kg of gold worth Rs. 66.34 lakh from two passengers at the airport in separates cases.

Both passengers, returning to the city from Middle-east nations, had concealed gold in hardware goods carried in their baggage. One of them was arrested.

According to the customs officials, they intercepted a Dubai returnee and scanned his checked-in baggage, based on intelligence.

An iron hammer in his baggage was broken open on suspicion of gold concealment. It led to the seizure of 341 grams of 24k gold valued at Rs. 14.25 lakh that was moulded and hidden. It was seized under the Customs Act.

In the other case, gold was found hidden in a mirror frame that was brought by a passenger from Kuwait.

1.247 kg of 24k gold valued at Rs. 52.09 lakh was seized under the Customs Act and the passenger was arrested.

Also Read: Over 2200 endangered tortoises rescued from Thailand-bound cargo at Chennai airport

Live TV