Yamuna Expressway

Good news for commuters! Yamuna Expressway to get 10 new lanes to ease traffic

Yamuna Expressway is 165-km-long with three toll plazas at Jewar, Mathura and Agra along its route.

Pic credit: File Photo

New Delhi: The 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway is all set to get 10 more lanes at each of the three tolls at Jewar, Mathura and Agra. At present, the expressway has 3 tolls with a total of 28 lanes which means 14 on each side.

The 165-km-long expressway that connects Noida and Agra is managed by Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) and has three toll plazas Jewar, Mathura and Agra on the route.

The decision to construct additional lanes at the expressway was to ease the movement of traffic as the expressway receives a huge influx of vehicles daily. Santosh Pawar, General Manager (operations) at Jaypee Infratech informed TOI that it would take a month for the work to begin and then another 4 months for it to be completed. 

He further said, "We hope to start construction within a month of the tender being floated. It will take four months for the entire work to be completed."

Yamuna Authority Officials, while speaking to TOI, explained the rationale behind constructing additonal lanes which was to decrease the time vehicles spent at the toll spots during peak morning and evening hours.

They assured that the construction would not become a hinderance to on-going traffic and would occur in phases.

