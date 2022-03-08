हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sariska Tiger Reserve

Good news for Rajasthan! Sarika Tiger Reserve blessed with new cubs

With the new addition in the streak now there are a total of 27 tigers in the Sariska including 9 tigers, 11 tigresses, and 7 cubs.

Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan welcomed new members to the tiger family after Tigress ST17 gave birth to new cubs. 

Expressing his joy over the increased number of tigers Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday (March 8) shared the good news on Twitter with the caption, "Good news from Sariska Tiger Reserve as Tigress ST17’s newborn cubs have been captured in trap cameras."

Sariska Tiger Reserve which is located in the Alwar district of Rajasthan also harbours many wildlife species including Indian leopard, jungle cat, caracal, striped hyena, golden jackal, chital, sambar deer, nilgai, wild boar, small Indian civet, Javan mongoose, ruddy mongoose, honey badger, Rhesus macaque and Northern plains gray langur and Indian hare.

